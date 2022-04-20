Bring Back UP Migrants Stuck In Other States: Jitin Prasa

New Delhi/Lucknow: Congress leader Jitin Prasada has written a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, urging him to bring back the migrants who are stuck in different states around the country, as was done for the students from UP who were stuck in Rajasthans Kota.

On Friday, the UP government dispatched buses from Agra to Kota to bring back stranded students from there.

Prasada, who is a member of the Congress Working Committee, said, "The migrants have lost their jobs and don''t have any source of livelihood. At this time of distress, people want to be with their family and get support from their loved ones."

The Congress leader suggested that the UP government should open a control room and circulate its numbers so that migrants could contact these numbers and register themselves for returning home.

He also said that a quarantine centre should be established for the migrants returning home and all relief, including ration, should be provided to each of them.

Prasada said a large number of people from Uttar Pradesh live in Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Ambala, Ludhiana, Bengaluru, Chennai, Surat and Ahmedabad.

The government should provide buses and bring them back as "we do not know how they are living in the other states," he said.

While Prasada said that bringing back students from Kota was a good step, he demanded that the same parameters should be applied to others stranded in different states. Around 250 buses from Uttar Pradesh on Friday reached Kota to pick up stranded students and drop them to their native districts, officials confirmed, adding that the Rajasthan government has also kept 100 buses ready for the purpose, as and when required. --IANS