Brighten The Future In Jewelery Designing

Vijay Garg

When women or girls attend a wedding, function or event, they also pay special attention to the matching of jewelery with their dress. For some time now, the trend of wearing jewelery has been increasing among men as well. Due to the growing trend of jewelery designing, this industry is now progressing rapidly and the employment opportunities in it are also increasing rapidly. Jewelery designing The art of making various ornaments is known as jewelery designing. Who designed them Yes, they are called jewelery designers. Gold, silver etc. metals are molded into different shapes and attractive ornaments are made by adding diamonds and pearls to it. The main job of a jewelery designer is designing the jewelery as well as creating styles and patterns. Earlier this work was done by goldsmiths and their artisans and this work was done manually. Now this work is done by jewelery designers and the help of computer is taken in it. A jewelery designer makes beautiful jewelery keeping in mind the demands of his customers and fashion. style Diamonds, ivory, precious stones, shells, pearls etc. are also widely used in making jewellery. If you have the qualities of creativity and long-term work, then a career can be made in the field of jewelery designing. Although today the prices of gold, silver, diamonds, pearls etc. are setting new records, but people's attraction towards jewelery is not going to decrease. Now this business is growing rapidly day by day. Nowadays, people go for traditional designer jewelery in gold as well as designer jewelery embellished with other metals and stones as part of the new fashion. are also beginning to give importance. The demand for professionals in this field is very high and the supply is very low. Therefore, the field of jewelery designing has unlimited career possibilities for the youth, which provides them with a guarantee of employment as well as heights in the future. qualification To make a career in the field of jewelery designing, first of all, it is more important to have interest and understanding towards this field. Along with this, it is important to be creative, imaginative, understanding of new era, understanding of fashion, understanding of color and design as well as hardworking. However, courage in every field But jewelery designing is such a work, in which the designer needs to work with patience. If you are designing jewelery with expensive metals like gold, diamonds then even a little carelessness can spoil all your hard work. Course To make a future in the field of jewelery designing, you can do certificate, diploma and degree courses in this field after 12th. After 12th you can do a six month degree course in it or you can do a one year diploma after graduation. tenth pass Jewelery designing is also a career option for youngsters. Short term course can be done after 10th. CAD for Gems Jewellery, Basic Jewelery Design, Diamond Identification and Grading, Bachelor of Accessory Design, Jewelery Manufacturing, Advanced Jewelery Design with CAD, Bachelor of Jewelery Design, BSc in Jewelery Design, Master Diploma in Jewelery Design and Technology etc. are many employment oriented courses. , from which you can choose according to your ability, capacity and interest. The possibilities There is no shortage of employment in the field of jewelery designing is not There is a never-ending demand for jewelery designers in export houses to cater to the growing demand for traditional jewelery abroad. After taking a course related to jewelery designing, work from jewelery making to finishing can be easily done in a jewelery designing institute. Along with this, you can make a career in the positions of jewelery designer, production manager, costing manager, writer and drafter, planning and concept manager, gem polisher and sales associate. salary When you get a job in a firm, initially You can earn 20 to 35 thousand rupees per month. After this, on increasing work experience, you can get a job in a big export house, where you can earn 50 thousand to 1 lakh rupees per month. As your experience increases, so does the salary. Technical ability There is no doubt that technical knowledge is very important to get employment in the field of jewelery designing. Without technical knowledge you cannot advance in this field. So join this job by doing jewelery designing course from a reputed institution All information can be obtained from Along with sketching practice, gemology, polishing, enamelling, color science, electroplating, quality control etc. are given detailed information in jewelery designing curricula. To get admission in a good institute related to jewelery designing one has to pass the entrance exam. Through this exam, the sketching ability and imagination power of the candidate is tested.

—The Hawk Features