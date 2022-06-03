Bright Brothers Entertainment in association with T-series launches its new music video. Darmiyaan

New Delhi: Darmiyaan, a new music video, sung by Harmaan Nazim and produced by Bright Brothers Entertainment has released on June 2, 2022. The music video features Amaan F Khan and Nikki Sharma as the leading actors. Darmiyaan's Producer, Akash Gupta, released his first music album through his production company, Bright Brothers Entertainment, which is presented by T-series. The album song is being streamed on all the major music platforms such as T-series pop chartbusters YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, Gaana, Hungama, Apple Music, Wynk music, etc. Bright Brothers Entertainment Founder, Akash Gupta stated, "I met Amaan after his film Rough Book was released on Amazon Prime Video in 2017, and he's been my sole pick for it since then. An actor should be likeable in my opinion. Amaan is attractive, talented, and competent, and he is also a producer's actor".

Akash Gupta also stated "The only challenge that I faced during the music release was selecting the song which connects with the audience well. After listening to three to four songs, we selected Darmiyaan, as it will make the audience feel the emotion of love". He also described the smooth functioning of the filming experience and how he was able to bond with the actors.

Before becoming a producer, Akash worked as an assistant to Tiya Tejpal on a number of productions, including Irrfan Khan's Karwaan and Arjun Mathur's Made In Heaven. Bright Brothers Entertainment was founded by him following his job as a filmmaker. Actor Amaan F Khan has worked on many projects and made his debut in Sudhir Mishra's film Inkaar. Then the actor was seen alongside Tanuj Virvani in Joe Rajan's film Luv U Soniyo. But it was Ananth Mahadevan's film Roughbook, in 2016 that really put Amaan F Khan on the map, with Tannishtha Chatterjee, Ram Kapoor, Suhasini Mulay, and Kaizaad Kotwaal. Amaan's top-notch performance in Bullet as a Haryanvi officer with Sunny Leone and Karishma Tanna was a highlight of his career. The actor has signed two more web series and is looking forward to additional opportunities to showcase his ability and work in the industry, despite the ups and downs.

According to Amaan, his experience working for Darmiyaan stated, "It was a fantastic working experience, and I'm delighted that I had the opportunity for it since I've always felt music is a piece of art that flows through the ears directly to the heart, and who better to show it than T-series."

Nikki Sharma featured in the music video is a well-known actress in the television industry, who started her career in Disney's mini-series Kabhi Aise Geet Gaya Karo and still working.

Bright Brothers Entertainment plans on creating many such projects and delivering entertainment to its audience. Furthermore, Bright Brothers Entertainment has also acquired the rights of the New York Best Selling book - THE ROZABAL LINE by Ashwin Sanghi and is in the process of adapting it for a web show.—ANI