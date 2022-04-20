Brief Winter Session Of UP Legislature From Dec 21

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party government in Uttar Pradesh has summoned a brief winter session of state legislature, which could be last of this Akhilesh Yadav government, from December 21.

The decision was taken by the state government by passing a Cabinet proposal through circulation last night. Earlier it was proposed that the session would start from December 22.

Though the session has been delayed as the election dates for the Assembly polls can be announced any time after December 20, the assembly sitting would pass the vote-on-accounts for the first three months of the next fiscal.

Sources in the government said that there is also a proposal to bring another supplementary budget to sanction funds for the payment of the arrears and enhance pay for the 22 lakh state employees and teachers as per the seventh pay commission. Besides, there are also some financial obligations to be fulfilled by this government whose tenure ends in next three to four months time.

Officials said the government will go for vote-on account for the first three months of the next fiscal (April-June 2017-18) because first legislative session of the new government could be summoned only after April. The first assembly session of 16th state legislature was held on May 28, 2012 when legislators took the oath of office while Chief Minister had taken oath on March 15, 2012, he said.

"To fill that financial void the Akhilesh Yadav government will seek vote on account for first three months for the next fiscal so that next government does not feel the financial crunch," he said. The official said that previous Mayawati government had followed the same practice and Akhilesh Yadav government is likely to follow the suit.

Though it is not sure when Election Commission will issue notification for Assembly election it is expected to be announced after December 20. For 2012 elections, the notification was issued on December 24, 2011.