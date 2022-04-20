Brides, grooms opt vintage designs, bolder colours: stylists

New Delhi: Brides and bridegrooms are now drifting away from conventional wedding ensembles and choosing to experiment more with colours, silhouettes and designs, say stylists. The annual four-day wedding show "The Treasury of Trousseau" beginning today at DLF Emporio here has taken on board stylists Aki Narula, Mohan Neelakantan and Niharika Khan to offer soon-to-be brides and bridegrooms a cutting edge over others on their "big day." "At one point we were very very traditional but now while we retain traditional roots and although the silhouettes are not dramatically changing, the brides are now more and more willing to experiment. They all want to look different. They all want to stand out. The individuality has started coming in which wasn't there so much," says noted stylist Mohan Neelakantan. A significantly visible change is the shift away from the traditional wedding hue of red. "Previously for brides it was end of the story with the traditional red lehenga. But now they are trying to experiment with colour," says Neelakantan. The renowned stylist cites increasing exposure to social media and movies among reasons for a spike in demand for customised attires. "I think individuality is something that is really coming to the fore," he says. Among the recommended alternative colour options in vogue are shades of orange, yellow and royal blue. Bollywood stylist Niharika says she feels with people willing to spend more on weddings, there is a growing demand for ensembles that can be mixed and matched. "People are really looking at fusion. They are looking at integrating colour into their wedding. It is not just traditional red and gold anymore. I think everybody wants to have a puff colour to it. Even if you do want to stick to a red, you want to add a little pink to it to make the outfit a little more interesting." "So there's more customisation where you want that one lehenga to have a different edge where you know that it is different from everyone else," she says. With regards to jewellery, while gold continues to be integral in an Indian wedding, many also choose polki-kundan counterparts that complement the ensemble. "Gold of course is integral unless you are wearing polki jewellery," says Khan, who has styled for Anurag Kashyap helmed film "Bombay Velvet". For designer and stylist Aki Narula of "Rockstar" fame, jewellery handed down in a family over generations holds special place. "I am a big fan of vintage and tradition, particularly jewellery that has been passed on for different generations. They all go back to the 1940s and 1950s. "In terms of colours, there's a fresh burst of sorbets of nude pink, peach, a lot of mint and lilac. A lot of beaten gold work which almost looks like vintage pieces is also popular," he says. Although the silhouette remains largely unaltered with lehengas or shararas being the predominant choice, experimentation with the drapes and the texture of the fabric is what lends it a new look. "May be instead of a choli, they can opt for a long jacket. Also, may be they can experiment with drapes with the lehenga like Gaurav Gupta has stitched draped sarees and lehengas. "There is also lot of surface embellishment- a lot of embroidery that happens on a simple fabric. So, it could be a simple fabric which could be heavily embellished. This gives it a whole different texture," says Neelakantan. Be it sarees, or lehengas for brides the experimentation lies in the blouse designs. Most brides, says Niharika, opt for shorter blouses to flaunt their lean wastlines. "They can go for shorter lehengas or dhotipants for mehendi or a sari or even a gown for sangeet," she says. For Narula, the outfit of a bride be it a sharara or a lehenga or a sari, should be "classic, chic and sophisticated" without compromising on comfort. He insists on the use of fabrics like chiffon, georgette and silk, that can be draped very easily around the body. "The bride should not only look beautiful but also be very comfortable in what she is wearing. She should not be bogged down with kilos of fabric and jewellery and not have fun," says the designer who served as the costume stylist for films like "Bunty Aur Babli" and "Dostana" among others. Bridegrooms too, seem to have broken from tradition and are catching up with their better halves. "What's really exciting about bridegrooms now is that they are not boring anymore. They are adventurous. Sometimes too adventurous to wear a brighter colour than the bride," says Narula. The quintessential kurta churidaar is now being replaced by quirkier silhouettes such as bandhgalas, patiala salwars, loose pyjamas, longer and baggy sherwanis, big Aligarhi pajamas among others. "I think velvet is a big trend for grooms this year," he says. The four-day long wedding show is set to continue till August 1. PTI