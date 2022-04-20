Bride killed, groom injured in road mishap

Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh): A 20-year-old bride Shivani was killed, while the groom and four others were critically injured when the car they were travelling in crashed into a tree on the Agra-Moradabad highway in Uttar Pradesh''s Sambhal district on Thursday.

The accident took place hours after the wedding was solemnised and the couple was on their way to the groom''s house.

A resident of Bulandshahr district, Manoj Kumar married Shivani in Chandausi on Wednesday and the newly wed couple left for Bulandshahr on Thursday.

When the car reached near the Bhagatji International School in Behjoi, the driver lost control over the vehicle and crashed into a roadside tree. On hearing their screams, farmers working in nearby fields rushed to the spot and rescued them.

After informing the police, the local people had to chop off the tree to pull out the passengers from the mangled car.

The police shifted the injured -- Manoj and his sisters-in-law Madhu and Neeraj and Madhu''s son Prince, and driver Deepak -- to a community health centre from where doctors referred them to a higher medical facility in Moradabad. Shivani was declared brought dead at the hospital.

Behjoi station house officer (SHO) Ravindra Pratap Singh said the body had been sent for post-mortem while the injured were undergoing treatment.

--IANS