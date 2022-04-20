Bride Attacked With Acid On Wedding Night In Uttar Pradesh

Bareilly: A woman suffered burn injuries when two women threw acid on her on her wedding night before fleeting in Cantonment area here.

The women entered the bride's room in Yugvina library compound last night and threw acid on her face. The incident took place when the rituals were about to begin. The victim's grandmother was accompanying her in the room and all their relatives were outside in the compound, police said.

One of the attackers held the bride and the other attacked her with acid. They fled after locking the room from outside.

The victim was rushed to a hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

Police said a probe is on in the matter and all angles are being looked into.