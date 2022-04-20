Bride and Groom exhibition to start on Dec 20

The 17th edition of Bride & Groom Exhibition, an event with around 75 exhibitors, will start on� Dec 20 at the Hotel Ashok here. Just like previous editions, the two-day event this year will see leading names from the Indian fashion design industry like Poonam Bhagat, Niki Mahajan, Aarti Vijay Gupta, Sarab Khanijou exhibiting their designs. �This time, the exhibition will have over 75 exhibitors who will showcase their latest collection of eminent design,� says Kiran Sharma, organiser of the exhibition. Moving beyond mere apparels, the exhibition will also offer segments like jewellery and accessories, wedding cards and trousseau decor, honeymoon packages, wedding photography, bags and footwear, cosmetics and perfumes, giftware and silverware, caterers and wedding planners. �With each passing year, we endeavour to redefine the concept of weddings in India and simplify the monumental task of planning a wedding trousseau, to make it a pleasurable and hastle free experience,� added Sharma.