BRICS can work to list terrorist outfits under the UN counter-terrorism sanctions regime: NSA Doval

Johannesburg: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, in a veiled attack against China, said on Tuesday that the BRICS group could work together on listing terrorists and their proxies under the UN counter-terrorism sanctions regime and that the process should be free from politics and double standards.

China was represented by Wang Yi, a member of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) Political Bureau and Director of the Office of the CPC Foreign Affairs Commission, when Doval made his comments during the meeting of the National Security Advisors of BRICS nations.

On Tuesday, Wang was reappointed to his position as China's foreign minister.—Inputs from Agencies