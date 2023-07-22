Bribes for surgery: CBI slaps fresh case against Safdarjung neurosurgeon for amassing illicit assets

New Delhi: Officials at Safdarjung Hospital have confirmed that the CBI has filed a new FIR against neurosurgeon Manish Rawat, who was arrested in March in connection with a bribery case, for allegedly amassing illicit assets of Rs 2.40 crore. They also claimed that his wife Khushbu Rawat was listed as an accused party in the FIR.

Officials claimed that the doctor and four of his associates were arrested in March for allegedly coercing patients to purchase surgical equipment from a Jangpura shop at inflated prices in exchange for expedited surgery dates. Those arrested included Deepak Khattar, owner of Kanishka Surgical in New Delhi, as well as middlemen Avnesh Patel, Manish Sharma, and Kuldeep.

The CBI spokesman claimed that Rawat had forced patients to pay tens of thousands of dollars more than the market value of the devices. According to the accused surgeon, the shop owner split the overbilling earnings with him.—Inputs from Agencies