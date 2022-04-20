Bribery tweet: BMC plans to charge comedian Kapil Sharma under MRTP Act

Retaliating against Kapil Sharma's allegation that the BMC had allegedly asked him to pay a bribe, the civic body officials have said that the demolition work was carried out in accordance with all the rules and regulations. Retaliating against Kapil Sharma's allegation that the BMC had allegedly asked him to pay a bribe, the civic body officials have said that the demolition work was carried out in accordance with all the rules and regulations. In fact, BMC officials have now gone on the offensive and are planning to charge Kapil Sharma under the stringent MRTP (Maharashtra Regional Town Planning) Act, which is a non-bailable offence. According to BMC officials, there were several complaints received regarding the illegal construction being carried out in the row house owned by Kapil Sharma located in the four-bungalow area in Andheri West. A BMC officer said, "We called him several times but he said he was very busy and could not meet. Then in May, two BMC officers -- Khan and Pawar -- whom Kapil has accused of demanding bribe, met him at the Film City. They explained to him that his row house was illegally constructed and said he had to take proper permission." An officer on duty said, "We took time to meet. When we entered his vanity van, it was full of smoke. Kapil was changing the interiors of the house so that it could be used for commercial purposes. He wanted his staff to stay at the row house. The row house is only for residential purpose." The officer added, "Later, K West ward officials received many complaints that Kapil had illegally constructed the structure both horizontally and vertically. BMC officials sent him a notice on July 16. An officer said, "We sent a stop-work notice under section 354 A. However, Kapil did not respond to that and continued with the illegal construction. Finally on August 4, we demolished a part of the illegal structure and the case was over there. We don't know what prompted Kapil Sharma to bring up this matter after two months and tweet on the whole issue."

BMC officials now say they are planning to take action against Kapil under the MRTP act. An officer said, "Despite demolishing the illegal structure, work on vertical structure is going on. The construction of only a ground-plus-one structure is allowed, but he is making the second floor. We were in the process of issuing a second notice and demolishing this another illegal construction, but due to Ganpati festival and lack of manpower, we had to put on hold the demolition exercise. According to MRTP Act, if an illegal construction is taking place and despite repeated notices it is not stopped, a case is registered by BMC officials with the local police. If two MRTP Act cases are registered against the same person, he may even be externed by law. �Indiatoday