    Breaking 2-day gaining streak, indices decline in early trade

    The Hawk
    April23/ 2022

    New Delhi:After rallying in two consecutive sessions in a row, equity benchmark indices traded lower on Friday.

    At 9.47 a.m., Sensex was at 57,392 points, down 520 points or 0.90 per cent, whereas Nifty at 17,230 points was down 162 points or 0.93 per cent.

    Among the stocks, Hindalco, Eicher Motors, Dr Reddy's, SBI, and HDFC Life were the top five losers among the Nifty 50 companies, declining 3.6 per cent, 2.3 per cent, 2.2 per cent, 2.1 per cent, and 2.1 per cent, respectively.

    On the contrary, Adani Ports, HCL Technologies, ONGC, Tech Mahindra, and Coal India were the top five gainers.

