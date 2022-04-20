Break your Ramadan fast with a wholesome meal

New Delhi: Cooking Expert, Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi shares some traditional Indian favourites for Iftaar. Chef Sokhi is part of the expert team at Tata Sky which is available for free during the lockdown to encourage people to remain fruitfully engaged, learn and do something new in the safety of their homes.

Chutney wala Kheema Anda

Prep. Time: 10-15 Min.

Cook Time: 20-25 Min.

Serves: 2-3.

Ingredient Quantity

Oil 1 Tbsp

Butter 2 Tbsp

Onions Chopped 2

Ginger Garlic Paste 1 Tbsp

Green chilli paste 1 Tbsp

Tomato Chopped 1

Salt To taste

Garam Masala 2 Tsp

Red Chilli Powder 1 Tsp

Turmeric Powder ½ Tsp

Lamb Mince 250 Gms

Eggs 4

Mint sprig For garnish

Lemon slice For garnish

For Chutney:

Mint leaves 1 Cup

Coriander leaves 1½ Cup

Green chillies 3-4

Lemon juice 1

Water As required

Method:

Heat oil and butter in kadai add onion and sauté till onion browns.

Meanwhile In a blender add mint leaves, coriander leaves, green chillies, lemon juice and water and blend to a fine paste. Keep it aside.

When onions are brown add ginger garlic paste, green chilli paste and sauté for 2 min.

Add chopped tomato, salt and sauté for 2 min.

Add garam masala, red chilli powder, and turmeric powder mix well.

Add kheema, mix well and cook for 8-10 min.

Add green chutney and eggs. Leave the eggs as it is and cook for 4-5 min.

Mix all together well and cook for 3-4 min.

Remove in serving plates.

Garnish with mint leaves sprig and lemon slice.

Serve hot.

Chef ki Chefgiri: Mutton/Goat Meat is leanest among all red meat available to us.

Chana Dal Kheema

Prep. Time: 15min.

Cook Time: 20-25min.

Serves: 4.Ingredients Quantity

Split bengal gram(chana dal), soaked 1 Cup

Chicken mince (keema) 500 Gms

Oil For cooking

Onion chop (medium) 1

Cloves 4-5

Black pepper whole 4-5

Tej patta 3-4

Green chillies chopped 2

Turmeric powder ½ Tsp.

Red chilli powder 1½ Tsp.

Coriander powder 1 Tbsp.

Cumin powder ½ Tsp.

Garam masala 1 Tsp.

Ginger and garlic paste 2 Tsp.

Curd 1 Cup

Ghee 2-3 Tbsp.

Mint leaves ½ Cup

Lemon juice 1

Salt To taste

Fresh coriander leaves For garnish

Method:

Heat oil in non-stick pan. Add cloves, black pepper and tejpatta sauté till you get a fragrance. Add chopped chilies, chop onion sauté till 3-4min.

Add soaked chana dal sauté it well.

Add red chili powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder,cumin powder, garam masala and salt.

Add water and ginger garlic paste, mix it well. Cover with lid and cook for 15-20min.

Take out the lid add chicken kheema mix well.

Add curd, garam masala, ghee, mint leaves, lemon juice sauté for a while.

Cover the pan and cook chi. for 10-15min.

Remove cover mix it well, Take out chana dal chicken in serving bowl garnish with coriander leaves and serve.

--IANS