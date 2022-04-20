Break for polls is temporary: YSRCP on HC order

Amaravati: Senior Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leader and Rajya Sabha member V. Vijayasai Reddy on Wednesday said the stalling of the Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) elections was only a temporary break and 'justice would be the ultimate winner'.

"There can be breaks but the ultimate victory will belong to justice. A leader has to test himself in the people's court. If you are excited temporarily, people will hit you where they should hit," claimed Reddy.

By meaning breaks, he was referring to the High Court-stalled MPTC and ZPTC polls. The court acted on petitions filed by opposition parties such as the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and JanaSena.

On Monday, Andhra Pradesh High Court Judge Upmaka Durgaprasada Rao stalled the polls for not giving four weeks' prior time and mandated the new State Election Commissioner (SEC) Nilam Sawhney to file an affidavit by April 15. The polling was scheduled for April 8 and the counting of votes on April 10.

Already, SEC secretary Kannababu had filed an appeal in the court against the decision to stall the polls.

Though Panchayat polls were held in four phases over a few weeks, election model code of conduct was imposed all over the state, irrespective of geographies specific to the phase completing their polls.

This was followed by urban local bodies polls, leaving the state in the grip of elections for a good amount of time.

The YSRCP leaders alleged that Sawhney's predecessor Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar intentionally whiled away time without conducting the MPTC and ZPTC polls.

Reddy mocked TDP supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu that 'he will be boycotted in the people's court', considering the latter deciding to stay away from the MPTC and ZPTC polls.

The Rajya Sabha member also poked fun at TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh, who is busy canvassing for the April 17 Scheduled Castes-reserved Tirupati Lok Sabha bypoll.

Earlier, he indirectly castigated actor-politician and JanaSena party founder Pawan Kalyan for his Tirupati speech and claimed what difference does it make when the scramble between opposition parties was to compete with NOTA option in the Tirupati bypoll.

"Let any star come, the result (bypoll) will not change. A non-competing party's head is a star campaigner there. You have seen what happens when you make jealous belligerent speeches and question if people do not have courage like Chandrababu in the municipal polls," he said, mocking the actor.

—IANS