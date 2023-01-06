soumitra bose

Break Down completely in Municipal Corporation of Delhi today thereby forcing "the commoners" or "aam aadmi" of "Dilli" or "Delhee" or "Dehli" or "Delhi" seriously wonder, how after today's free-for-all amid the elected municipal corporators in the MCD, the latter will continue to be the guide for other municipal corporations in the country! The MCD today has sagged the morale of many of them as they do not accept "violence" amid the Delhi masses-elected corporators that too, in Delhi itself, as the MCD is a path-shower to almost all corporations in the country; the latter now are refusing to take any further guidance / precedence from "violence prone MCD". Break down...

—The Hawk