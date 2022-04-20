BRD College To Study Re-Infection Of Covid

Gorakhpur: The department of microbiology at the Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College in Gorakhpur will now conduct a research on patients who have a second Coronavirus infection after testing negative for Covid-19.

Amresh Kumar, head of the department of microbiology, said that the medical college had data of around 10 patients who had a second Coronavirus infection relapse after recovery from the first.

"The focus of the research will be on factors leading to the second infection. Is it the same strain of the Coronavirus that infected the patient again or another strain leading to the second infection? We will try to find out," he said.

The whole- genome sequencing (WGS) will be done to trace the reasons of the second infection. The samples of the patients who had second infection have been preserved for the research.

"Usually the antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 remain in a patient for two to three months after recovery. But in some cases, the patients have reported a second infection within three weeks after testing negative from the first infection. We will also focus on the number of days the antibodies against SARS CoV2 were present in the body of the patient after testing negative," Kumar said. He said that they would study the immunity against Coronavirus infection in the human body.

"Usually, when immunity is weak, the patient is infected. We will know how the immune system of the body was functioning after the patient recovered from the infection and the impact on the immune system of the human body after the second infection. The people of all age groups have been re-infected," he said. Second infection among Covid patients had been reported in Delhi, Mumbai and Noida as well.

A WHO report has said some governments have suggested that the detection of antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2, could serve as the basis for an 'immunity passport' or the "risk- free certificate" that would enable individuals to travel or to return to work assuming that they were protected against re-infection. There is currently no evidence to prove that people who had recovered from Covid-19 and had antibodies, were protected from second infection, the WHO report said. —IANS