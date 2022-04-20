BRD College Principal Has Been Made A Scapegoat: Mayawati

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati today said BRD college principal Dr Rajeev Mishra has been made a "scapegoat", after he was suspended following the death of 30 children at the hospital within a span of 48 hours.

She also termed as "irresponsible" Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Sidharth Nath Singh's remarks that "many children die" in the month of August every year at the Gorakhpur-based state-run hospital.

After the death of the children at the hospital amid allegations that the oxygen supply was cut over unpaid bills, Singh had said the average daily toll for August at the BRD