Brazilian midfielder Evander on Atletico Madrid radar

Rio de Janeiro: Atletico Madrid are among several European clubs interested in signing Brazilian midfielder Evander from Denmark's Midtjylland, according to media reports.

The 22-year-old has attracted talent scouts across Europe since joining Midtjylland from Vasco da Gama in 2018. Last season, he made 32 appearances across all competitions, scoring nine goals and providing 11 assists, writes Xinhua news agency.

Midtjylland are seeking at least 10 million euros for the playmaker, Brazilian news outlet Gazeta Esportiva reported on Monday.

The former Brazil under-17 representative has also caught the interest of Porto and Valencia, it added.

In January 2018, Evander became the youngest player to score twice for Vasco da Gama in a Copa Libertadores match, achieving the feat aged 19 in a 4-0 win over Chile's Universidad de Concepcion.

— IANS







