Brazil sees record daily Covid-19 deaths over 2,000

Rio de Janerio: Brazil reported a record high daily Covid-19 deaths at 2,286 in 24 hours, bringing the national toll to 270,656, said the Ministry of Health.

Brazil broke its own record for daily Covid-19 deaths the second day in a row, after 1,972 related deaths were reported on Tuesday, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, the country reported 79,876 new Covid-19 cases, taking the nationwide tally to 11,202,305, said the ministry.

Brazil has the world's second-highest Covid-19 death toll, after the United States, and the third-largest caseload following the US and India.

The South American country is currently experiencing another wave of Covid-19 infections, which has overwhelmed the health system in most regional capitals and forced local governments to tighten restrictive measures.

The ministry also said that 8.73 million people, or 4.13 percent of Brazil's population had received their first dose of the vaccines against Covid-19 as of Tuesday, while 2.97 million people, or 1.41 per cent of the population had received the second.

Source: IANS




