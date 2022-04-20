Brazil Floods: 58 Dead, 40,000 Displaced

Rio De Janeiro: As many as 58 people died and 40,000 others displaced as heavy floods lashed out in southeast Brazil, civil defence agency said on Tuesday.

According to the agency, 47 people have died since heavy rains fell on Friday in Minas Gerais, four were missing and 65 injured.

Belo Horizonte has registered 13 deaths, as a result of mudslides.

Nine people were killed in Espirito Santo, and at least two other deaths were reported in Rio de Janeiro.

According to Brazil's National Institute of Meteorology, Belo Horizonte, the capital of Minas Gerais state, registered 171.8 mm of rainfall over the course of 24 hours on Friday, the highest recorded precipitation in the area in 110 years.

Brazilian government has declared a state of calamity in Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais and Espirito Santo,where rains have caused major damage since late last week.

UNI