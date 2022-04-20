Brazil extends troop deployment in Amazon till April 2021

Brasilia: Brazil's Ministry of Defence has extended military troop deployment in the Amazon until April 30, 2021, as part of 'Operation Green Brazil 2' aimed at protecting the rainforest against environmental crimes.

Operation Green Brazil 2, which began in May and was due to end this month, Xinhua news agency reported.





It aims to protect the Amazon, which encompasses the states of Acre, Amapa, Amazonas, Para, Rondonia and Roraima, and parts of Mato Grosso, Tocantins and Maranhao.

The new resolution also broadens the participation of the military in enforcing the protection measures.

The operation is coordinated by Vice President Hamilton Mourao, and involves the participation of a bevy of agencies, to give priority to the fight against illegal deforestation and the conservation of the environment in border areas, indigenous lands and federal units.

This year, forest fires in the Amazon region, often set to clear land for crops or cattle, have exceeded the total number of fires registered in 2019, according to data from the National Institute for Space Research.

The world's largest rainforest also witnessed 2,248 fires in June, the highest level for the month in 13 years.

Overall, there were 6,803 fires, a rise of 28 per cent.

The Brazilian government has received harsh criticism from the international community for its alleged lack of commitment in combating the destruction of the Amazon.

—IANS