Brazil coronavirus count tops 867,000, death toll at 43,000

Brasilia: Brazil's coronavirus cases on Sunday surpassed 867,000 and death toll stands at 43,000, according to the country's health ministry.

On Saturday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil stood at 850,514 while the total death toll was 42,720. On Sunday, the health ministry said that 17,110 new cases and 612 new fatalities had been confirmed, bringing Brazil's total number of cases up to 867,624 and the total death toll up to 43,332.

On Saturday, Brazil reported a higher increase over a 24-hour-period: 21,704 new COVID-19 cases and 892 new coronavirus deaths.

According to the health ministry, the COVID-19 mortality rate in Brazil is five percent. Nearly 388,500 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Brazil.

Brazil has the second-highest coronavirus death toll, it is surpassed by the United States, which has registered over 115,600 COVID-19 fatalities. Brazil and the United States are also the top two countries in terms of the total number of registered coronavirus cases (the United States has the highest total of over 2 million COVID-19 cases). (Sputnik/ANI)