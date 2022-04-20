Brazil's overall Covid-19 caseload tops 6.6mn

Brasilia: Brazil registered 26,363 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, which increased the overall infection to 6,603,540, the third highest in the world after the US and India, the Health Ministry said.

Besides the new cases, 313 additional fatalities were also reported on Sunday, taking the nationwide death toll to 176,941, Xinhua news agency.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of Covid-19 deaths in the world after the US.

Since November, the South American country has experienced an increase in both cases and deaths, a situation that threatens the fragile health system, as it is once again close to 100 per cent capacity of hospitals.

Currently, 18 out of the 27 Brazilian states have registered an increase in average daily deaths from the disease.

