Brazil's COVID-19 death toll reaches 240, with 6,836 infected

Brasilia: Brazil has reported the number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 rose from 5,717 to 6,836, with the death toll rising from 201 to 240, registering a 3.5-percent mortality rate.

According to the Health Ministry''s website on Wednesday, since Tuesday, 1,119 new cases of infection were detected, slightly down from the 1,138 new cases reported in the previous 24-hour period, Xinhua reported.

The largest portion of the infections was in the populous southeast state of Sao Paulo (2,981), followed by Rio de Janeiro, Ceara, the Federal District, Minas Gerais, Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina, Bahia, Parana, Amazonas, Espirito Santo and Pernambuco.

On Tuesday, President Jair Bolsonaro addressed the nation, calling the epidemic "the biggest challenge of our generation," and stressing the need to save lives as well as jobs during the health crisis.

