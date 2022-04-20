Brazier, Chepkoech confirmed for Monaco Diamond League

Monaco: World 800m champion and 2019 Diamond League winner Donavan Brazier and World steeplechase champion Beatrice Chepkoech are among the four more global champions whose participation has been confirmed for the Diamond League fixture in Monaco on August 14.

23-year-old US middle-distance runner Brazier, who set a North American record of 1:42.34 to win the world title in Doha last year, will in fact be making his Herculis debut. His form this year has been promising, having clocked a North American indoor 800m record of 1:44.22 back in February and a 1500m PB of 3:35.85 in Portland earlier this month, according to World Athletics.

Kenya's Chepkoech will return to the scene of her world record clocking of 8:44.32 from two years ago. Her last race was a victory at the World Athletics Indoor Tour meeting in Dusseldorf in February, where she clocked a Kenyan indoor 1500m record of 4:02.09.

Like Brazier, world 110m hurdles champion Grant Holloway will be competing in Monaco for the first time.

Double Olympic sprint champion Elaine Thompson-Herah has also been confirmed for Monaco. European 400m champion Justyna Swiety-Ersetic of Poland is another addition to the Herculis line-up.

