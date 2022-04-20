Brakes on automobile production as plants shut down

Chennai: India''s second largest car maker Hyundai Motor India Ltd, two and three wheeler makers TVS Motor Company Ltd, Eicher Motors Ltd and Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd have announced closure of their plants in order to contain the spread of coronavirus.

In a statement Hyundai Motor India said it is suspending manufacturing operations near here from March 23 till further notice. "We will await further notifications from State Government to resume plant operations," the company said.

The car maker has two plants near here with a capacity to roll out about seven lakh units per annum.

Two and three wheeler maker TVS Motor in a regulatory filing said as an interim measure it has decided to shut operations at all its manufacturing facilities and offices for two days effective from Monday.

"The Company would take further steps after reviewing the situation," the statement added.

Similarly, Eicher Motors that rolls out Bullet and other motorcycles in a regulatory filing said it has decided to suspend all operations globally, starting Monday, March 23, 2020, till March 31, 2020.

"This will include the company''s manufacturing facilities across Tiruvottiyur, Oragadam and Vallam Vadagal in Chennai, Technical Centres across Chennai and at Bruntingthorpe, Leicestershire in the UK, and all company offices and company owned dealerships in India," Eicher Motors said.

Eicher Motors has further issued advisories to all dealerships in India to shut down for the same time period, or follow local administrative orders, as may apply.

"During this time period, company employees will continue to work-from-home, and there will be no salary deduction for any permanent or temporary employees or workforce, and no reduction of workforce," Eicher Motors said.

Another two wheeler maker Suzuki Motorcycle India has said it has suspended production at its manufacturing plant at Kherki Dhaula, Gurugram till further notice.

"This is in view of the precautionary measures taken in the wake of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic and in line with the Haryana Government directives in this regard," Suzuki Motorcycle said.

While the Company has taken all measures to ensure the well-being of its employees at the workplace, we have announced a ''Work from Home'' advisory to our employees and associates who are not involved with maintaining essential services,a Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle said.

On Sunday India''s largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India, Mahindra & Mahindra and Hero MotoCorp announced shutting down of their plants.

--IANS