Braid chopping mystery continues; Now, middle-aged woman's tresses cut in Uttarakhand

Udham Singh Nagar: Yet another incident of braid chopping under mysterious circumstances has been reported from Udham Singh Nagar's Kichha area in Uttarakhand on Tuesday. A woman identified as Shyama Devi fell unconscious on the road outside her house and as she regaining consciousness, her braid was found lying on the ground.

Shyama was later rushed to the nearby hospital where she is being treated and a case has been registered in a nearby Police station. "We came from her brother home. She went inside our house first and later I called her out for some work. As soon as she came out, she fell consciousness on the road outside our house and when she regains consciousness, her braid were chopped off. Lots of people were there in that area when the incident took place," said Mewaram Kashyap, husband of the victim. Earlier on August 4, three more cases of braid chopping were reported from Begumpur and Prashant Vihar areas in New Delhi. A case was also registered in connection with the incident that took place in Delhi's Begumpur area. In another similar case, a woman in Delhi's Palam claimed to have become the victim of the hair chopping twice. She said that her hair was chopped off when she was on her way to the bank and again when she went to the washroom. Earlier last week, three similar cases were reported where a woman and her three daughters have complained that their hair was cut mysteriously.