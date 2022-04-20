Brahmin Society In UP District Threatens Protest Against BJP MLA's Aide

Banda: The Brahmin society in Naraini block of Uttar Pradesh's Banda district has threatened to launch street protests if the representative of a BJP MLA and his son are not arrested on molestation charges.

"If the BJP MLA's representative and his son are not arrested on charges of eve-teasing within 48 hours then the Brahmin society will protest on the streets against the BJP," said Brahmin society strongman and district-level leader Shyambabu Awasthi.

A woman from the Brahmin community has lodged a complaint against Nadkishore Brahmachari, the representative of BJP MLA from Naraini Raj Karan Kabir, and his son accusing them of molesting her minor daughters.

The woman has also alleged that the father-son duo entered their house forcibly after the complaint was lodged and beat them with slippers.

The case was registered after the investigation done on orders of the Superintendent of Police found the charges to be correct but the police has, despite the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, not initiated any action till date due to the MLA's pressure.

Extremely upset over the police inaction, the entire Brahmin society expressed its ire against the BJP MLA's representative.

"This incident is a slap on the face of the Brahmin society. Why is the police not arresting the father-son duo when the case has already been registered," Awasthi asked.

The woman also alleged that the MLA was pressurising them through the investigating officer to reconcile and withdraw the complaint.