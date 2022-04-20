Brahmadutt Dwivedi Murder: HC Upholds Life Term Of Ex-MLA

Lucknow: In a major jolt to former Samajwadi Party MLA Vijay Singh, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court today upheld the life term given to him and his accomplice Sanjeev Maheshwari in the gruesome murder of former Uttar Pradesh Minister Brahmadutt Dwivedi in Farrukhabad 20 years ago. Vijay Singh, who was on bail and even contested the recent assembly polls on SP ticket from Farrukhabad, was taken in to custody and sent to jail by the High Court. A division bench comprising Justices Ajai Lamba and Vijay Laxmi upheld the lower court judgment of life term to both the accused pronounced in 2003. Brahmadutt, a senior BJP leader, was murdered on February 10, 1997 in Farrukhabad and UP government handed over the case to the CBI. In 2003, the Special CBI court convicted Vijay and Sanjeev in the murder and handed them life term punishment. But later Vijay moved the High Court and obtained bail along with stay on his conviction. However, Sanjeev could not get the bail. Vijay won from Farrukhabad assembly seat in 2007 on SP ticket but later joined the BSP. In 2012, he won as an Independent but later again joined the ruling SP. In 2017 elections, he was the SP candidate but lost to Major Sunil Dutt Dwivedi of BJP, son of the slain Brahmadutt Dwivedi by around 60,000 votes from the same seat. Welcoming the High Court's decision, Major Sunil Dutt Dwivedi claimed that at last law prevailed and after 20 years of legal fight, he could get the justice of his father's murder.

--UNI