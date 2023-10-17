BPSC announces result of teachers’ recruitment in Bihar

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) declared the BPSC TRE Result 2023 on Tuesday for Class 11-12 language subjects.

Patna: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) declared the BPSC TRE Result 2023 on Tuesday for Class 11-12 language subjects.



Candidates who appeared in the Bihar School Teacher Recruitment Competitive Examination 2023 for Hindi subject can check and download their results through the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.



A total of 525 candidates have passed the examination. BPSC will soon release the results of other subjects like, English, Math, Science and SST.



The results of primary level teachers have not been announced as yet as a case regarding that is pending in the Supreme Court.



Earlier, the Bihar government had filed a SLP in the Supreme Court and pointed out that BPSC had issued the notification before the decision of the Supreme Court and hence around 3.9 lakh B-Ed aspirants had filled the forms for the job and deposited the fee.



The BPSC has taken the examination from class 1 to 12 in Bihar on August 24 to 26 where more than 3.9 lakh of B-Ed aspirants given the examination for the primary teacher from class 1 to 5.

—IANS