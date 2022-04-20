Boys weren't interested in me till I was 18: Sunny Leone

New Delhi:�Actress Sunny Leone says she was a "geek" while growing up and so, boys weren't really attracted to her until she was 18 years old. "I was a very academic student in college, but until college, I was an average student. But I knew business and I was fond of marketing, and all kind of geeky stuff. I was a nerd in my teenage years and didn't have a lot of friends." "I also knew how to edit videos, do photoshop and lot of other things that a lot of 18- or 19-year olds don't do... No boy was interested in me until I was 18," Sunny said in a statement. The actress, who is currently awaiting the release of her forthcoming sex comedy movie "Mastizaade", opened about her past in Zoom TV's show "Yaar Mera Superstar". Before Sunny forayed into Bollywood, she was popular as an Indo-Canadian porn star. She was recently in news following an interview with a news channel where an anchor posed questions regarding her life as a porn star.