    Menu
    States & UTs

    Boys Indulge In 'PDA' On Scooty In UP District

    author-img
    The Hawk
    June1/ 2023

    Boys Indulge In 'PDA' On Scooty

    Rampur: A video clip of two boys involved in public display of affection (PDA) on a scooty in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district has surfaced on the social media. It shows the two boys in a kiss during their ride on the two-wheeler.

    Responding to the video clip, the Rampur police tweeted that they are looking into the matter.

    The tweet read: "The concerned (purportedly traffic dept.) have been directed to take necessary action."

    Earlier this year, two girls from Tamil Nadu were seen hugging and kissing one another when the bike was in motion.

    More recently, a young couple was seen in a video clip kissing on a motorbike in Lucknow. —IANS

    Categories :States & UTsTags :UP PDA Scooty
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in