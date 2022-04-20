Boycott Call Withdrawn For 'Shahi Snan' At Vrindavan Kumbh

Mathura: A call for boycott of ''Shahi Snan'' at the Vrindavan Kumbh given by the heads of three ''Ani Akhadas'' (Hindu religious groups) has been withdrawn.

Upset over the pollution in the Yamuna at the Devarha Ghat on the first ''Shahi Snan'' (auspicious bath) at the Vrindavan Kumbh, the Nirvani Ani Akhada, Digambar Ani Akhada and the Nirmohi Ani Akhara had on February 27 declared that they would boycott taking a dip in the next one if the water is not clean.

The second and the third "Shahi Snan" are slated for March 9 and 13.

"Due to more discharge of Ganges water into Yamuna, the latter has become clean and fit for bathing. Hence, the boycott call for Shahi Snan of Tuesday is being withdrawn," Mahant Rajendra Das, national president of Nirmohi Ani Akhara in the presence of Mahant Dharam Das, the head of Nirvani Ani Akhara and Mahant Krishna Das Mahant Digambar ani Akhara said, while speaking to reporters at the Vrindavan Kumbh.

After the boycott call, the district administration ensured clean water in the river through discharge of extra Ganges water, said Nagendra Pratap, Mela officer and CEO of Uttar Pradesh Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad.

The All India Teerth Purohit Mahasabha had recently urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi for increasing the Yamuna''s water flow, an apparent reference to the use of two canals linking it with the Ganges, to make it fit for bathing before the auspicious ''Shahi Snan'' on March 9. —PTI