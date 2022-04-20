Boy of 7 attacks 4-year-old with knife

Bareilly: In a shocking incident, a seven-year-old boy allegedly slit the throat of his four-year-old cousin with a knife during a fight over a game they were playing outside their house in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district.

The boy is battling for his life at a private hospital.

The incident was reported from Chopula locality of Nawabganj area where both families live and earn their living by working as labourers.

Nawabganj Station House Officer Surendra Singh Pachauri said that both the families have reached a compromise as it was a fight between their children.

No FIR has been registered in the matter. "Both parents said the boy was too young to realise what he was doing and gave a written declaration that they did not want any action," he said.

The incident took place two days ago when the fathers of both the children had gone out to work. The children were playing outside their house when they began fighting among themselves. The older boy went into his house and returned with a knife and attacked the younger cousin.

The younger boy sustained a deep cut on his throat and chin and fell unconscious. He was rushed to the community health centre, where doctors referred him to a higher medical facility after preliminary treatment.

The injured boy's mother initially lodged a complaint with police, alleging that her son was attacked on the instructions of her sister-in-law, but later retracted the same.

The SHO said, "We are keeping a close watch on the child's condition. If something happens to the boy, we will proceed as per law."

—IANS