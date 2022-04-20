Boy mauled to death by leopard in Gujarat village

Ahmedabad: A four-year-old boy was mauled to death by a leopard in a village in Gujarat's Gir-Somnath district, said an official of the state forest department on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday evening at Nava Ugla village under Una taluka.

Hours after the incident, the department trapped a leopard from the same village and sent it to Jasadhar rescue centre in the Gir forest to find out if it was the same wild cat which killed the boy, said Chief Conservator of Forest, Junagadh Wildlife Circle, DT Vasavada.

Hasmukh Makwana (4), son of a farm labourer couple, was attacked by a leopard when his parents were working in an agriculture field, said Vasavada.

"Though the boy was rescued by their parents before the leopard could take him away, he eventually died due to injuries on the neck.

"Later, local forest staff set up cages to trap the animal. Hours later, a leopard got trapped in one of the cages," he said.

"We are not 100 per cent sure if the trapped leopard is the same which attacked the boy. It will be established only after a detailed analysis at the rescue centre," he added.

—PTI