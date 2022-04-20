Boy Accidentally Shoots Sister Dead In MP

Bhind (MP) : In a tragic incident, an eight-year-old boy who was playing with his father's licensed pistol, shot dead his 10-year-old sister in the Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday, police said.







The incident occurred when the boy and his sister were playing on a bed in their house in Dharmpuri area under Kotwali Police Station limits, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajendra Verma said.





Spot death

"The boy was playing with his sister in the morning. He picked up his father's pistol and accidentally pulled the trigger. The bullet hit his 10-year-old sister. The victim's father is a clerk in the district collector's office," Verma said, adding that the girl died on the spot.

Her body was handed over to the family after postmortem.





"A case has been registered and further investigation is underway," he said.





PTI