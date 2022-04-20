Box office: Meter Chalu for Shahid's BGMC, but needs more Batti, Manto stays low

New Delhi: Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' has earned Rs 6.76 crores on its opening day.

Film critic Taran Adarsh shared the figures on his official Twitter handle and stated that the film had a "low day, despite partial holiday." (Muharram)

"#BattiGulMeterChalu has a low Day 1, despite partial holiday... Biz will have to multiply two-fold or three-fold on Day 2 and Day 3 for a respectable weekend total... Fri Rs 6.76 cr. India biz. #BGMC," he wrote.

Set in Uttarakhand, the film deals with the issues of electricity theft and inflated electricity bills. It also stars Divyendu Sharma and Yami Gautam. The Shree Narayan Singh-directorial hit the big screens on September 21.

Meanwhile, Nandita Das' 'Manto', starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, stayed low and earned approximately Rs 50 lakhs on opening day, according to trade reports.

Both the films need to buck up on Saturday and do even better on Sunday, or will have to stare at a loss for all involved with the ventures.