Bowlers shine as West Indies beat UAE by six wickets

Napier: Skipper Jason Holder led from the front with a four-wicket haul as West Indies defeated UAE by six wickets in their crucial final round-robin Pool B match to keep their hopes alive in the ICC cricket World Cup, here on Sunday. Opting to field after winning the toss, Holder (4/27) got useful support from fellow fast medium bowler Jerome Taylor, who returned figures of 3/36, to help West Indies bundle out their opponents for a paltry 175 in 47.4 overs at the McLean Park. Lower-order batsmen Nasir Aziz (60) and Amjad Javed (56) emerged as the main contributors for the side batting first after the top and middle-order failed miserably. In reply, the West Indies chased down the target in 30.3 overs. West Indies, who now have three victories and as many defeats from six games, needed to win this match to stay alive in the competition. Their prospects also hinges on the outcome of the day's another contest between Pakistan and Ireland. It is likely to boil down to net run rate to decide the third and fourth places from the group.