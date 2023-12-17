Bowlers, Murshida Khatun lead Bangladesh to 119-run win in women’s ODI series opener against SA

Murshida Khatun's stellar unbeaten 91 and Nahida Akter's brilliant bowling lead Bangladesh to a commanding 119-run victory over South Africa in a historic women's ODI. Relive the thrilling moments as Bangladesh dominates, setting the stage for an intense showdown at JB Marks Oval.

East London: A team effort from bowlers and an unbeaten half-century from Murshida Khatun helped Bangladesh seal a famous 119-run win over South Africa for the first time since 2017 in the women’s ODI series opener to go 1-0 up in the three-match series.



Murshida, who was the Player of the Match, produced a career-best innings of 91 not out off 100 deliveries, including 12 fours, to guide Bangladesh to an imposing total of 250/3 before spinner Nahida Akter claimed figures of 3-33 and lead the bowling attack in skittling South Africa for 131 all out in 36.3 overs.



After being put into bat by the hosts’, Bangladesh made the most of their opportunity as openers Shamima Sultana (34) and Fargana Hoque (35) put together a first-wicket partnership worth 66 runs within 15 overs before debutant Eliz-Mari Marx (1/43) took the former out and claiming her first ODI wicket.



Fargana teamed up with Murshida for another vital 44-run stand to take the visitors into three figures in the 20th over before another important wicket for South Africa, with Delmi Tucker (1/43) picking up the scalp of the former to leave the visitors’ at 110/2 in the 27th over.



Murshida then stitched an 80-run stand with captain Nigar Sultana, before raising her bat for a third career fifty to help take her side close to the 200-run mark. Left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba (1/37) broke the all-important partnership in the 42nd over, producing a caught and bowled to see the back of the Bangladesh skipper.



With less than 10 overs to go, young all-rounder Shorna Akter (28 not out) then joined Murshida in the middle as the duo combined to great effect to add 60 more runs to the total as Bangladesh eventually finished on a competitive 250/3 in their allotted 50 overs.



In reply, South Africa’s chase got off to a bad start as top-order batters Laura Wolvaardt (5) and Tazmin Brits (4) fell to spinner Sultana Khatun (2/32) and fast bowler Marufa Akter (1/19) within the first three overs.



Despite a brief reprieve for South Africa, with Anneke Bosch (16) and Suné Luus (31) adding 41 runs for the third wicket, Nahida picked up two wickets to rock the Proteas, removing both batters in quick succession to leave them reeling on 63/4 in the 17th over.



Nadine de Klerk (1) was the next wicket to fall as Rabeya Khan (2/24) joined the wicket-taking party for the visitors. Two overs later, things went from bad to worse for South Africa as Tucker (14) became the sixth batter to be dismissed - falling to Rabeya.



Eventually, the lower-order couldn’t provide much resistance as South Africa’s chase came to an end on 131 all-out, with Bangladesh wrapping up the victory with 13.3 overs remaining. The second ODI begins on December 20 at the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom.



Brief Scores: Bangladesh 250-3 in 50 overs (Murshida Khatun 91 not out, Nigar Sultana 38; Nonkululeko Mlaba 1-37, Delmi Ticker 1-43) beat South Africa 131 in 36.3 overs (Eliz-Mari Marx 35, Sune Luus 31; Nahida Akter 3-33, Fahima Khatun 2-16) by 119 runs

—IANS