Bowler throws grenade instead of ball in Ukraine, 2 injured

Kiev: Two people have been injured while bowling in a rebel-controlled area of east Ukraine after a player rolled a grenade instead of a ball. A separatist-run news agency cited emergency services official Sergei Ivanushkin as saying today that the separatist-held parts of Luhansk region have seen a spate of accidents recently because of careless use of explosives. Ivanushkin said a man and woman were hospitalised after yesterday's incident. The blast occurred at a "cheburechnaya", a restaurant serving fried pastries, that also offered duckpin bowling, which uses a ball without holes on a relatively short lane. East Ukraine has been wracked by war for almost a year, during which the region has become flooded with small arms and grenades.