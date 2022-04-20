Boundaries Of Distt Bijnor Sealed Due To Corona Outbreak

Bijnor: All the boundaries of district Bijnor have been sealed for the prevention of coronavirus on Tuesday morning. According to the district administration the movement of all vehicles coming from neighbouring districts has been stopped by the police.

The district administration has taken strict steps to prevent the rising havoc of Corona and sealed the boundaries.Now the movement of all types of vehicles except the vehicles engaged to supply essential goods have been banned without necessary work and permission. As soon as the order was issued by Mr Ramakant Pandey, the distt Magistrate barricades were carried out by the police on all the routes along the boundaries of the district and the force has also been deployed. During this time, a large number of people appeared upset due to lack of information.The people who came out of their homes were returned to their houses by the police. All the routes connecting Moradabad, Amroha Muzaffarnagar, Meerut and Uttarakhand have been closed.