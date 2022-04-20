Boulders Fall On Badrinath Highway, Debris Cleared

Dehradun (The Hawk): The Badrinath highway has become very dangerous during the monsoons and boulders and rocks are falling at many places which is causing danger to the travellers. The Badrinath highway had been closed due to debris two Km ahead of Pipalkoti which was opened at 2 AM. At around 6:30 AM, a big boulder fell on the road on the Rishikesh- Badrinath highway at Uma Maheshwar Ashram Karnprayag. This caused traffic jam on both sides of the highway and the plying of vehicles remained closed for one and half hours. The JCB machine of the All Weather Road was deployed for removing the debris. The road was cleared at 8 AM. The work of widening of the road is being carried out near Karnprayag at present due to which the dug up soil and rocks are falling down due to rains. The heavy rains in areas around Srinagar led to obstruction to the highway at Saknidhar on the Badrinath highway. Landslides are being witnessed on the badrinath highway which lead to the obstruction of the highway. People have to pass through the highway amid high danger.