    Both Houses of Bihar legislature adjourned amid din

    July11/ 2023
    Patna: Minutes into Tuesday's session, "unruly behaviour" by opposition BJP members who demanded the resignation of Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in response to a chargesheet filed by the CBI led to the adjournment of the Bihar Assembly until 2 pm.

    The BJP MLAs stormed the well shortly after the House convened at 11 a.m., shouting slogans and attempting to overturn a table reserved for the reporting staff and placing chairs on top of it.

    During a heated debate between Pramod Kumar, a former minister, and Education Minister Chandra Shekhar, marshals were called to block Kumar from approaching the treasury benches.—Inputs from Agencies

