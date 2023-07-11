Both Houses of Bihar legislature adjourned amid din

Patna: Minutes into Tuesday's session, "unruly behaviour" by opposition BJP members who demanded the resignation of Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in response to a chargesheet filed by the CBI led to the adjournment of the Bihar Assembly until 2 pm.

The BJP MLAs stormed the well shortly after the House convened at 11 a.m., shouting slogans and attempting to overturn a table reserved for the reporting staff and placing chairs on top of it.

During a heated debate between Pramod Kumar, a former minister, and Education Minister Chandra Shekhar, marshals were called to block Kumar from approaching the treasury benches.—Inputs from Agencies