Bosch pledges Rs 45 crore for welfare of Covid-hit

Bengaluru: Global automotive component maker Bosch India on Wednesday said it would spend Rs 45 crore on the welfare of the Covid-affected community in the country.

"We are committing Rs 45 crore for community welfare initiatives to mitigate hardships of the people affected by coronavirus," said the city-based Indian arm of the German behemoth in a statement here.

The company also donated Rs 5 crore to the PM-CARES Fund, set up on March 28 as a dedicated national fund to deal with a distress situation like the Covid-19 pandemic and provide relief to the affected.

Contributions to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund) are exempted from income tax.

"We have supported about 4000 migrant workers and 1,500 needy families by serving food and ration packets," said the company in the statement.

As part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR), the company is serving meals from its Bidadi plant kitchen to workers and the needy in association with Art of Living Foundation, a non-profit religious organisation in the city's southern suburb.

"We are a value-driven organisation, with emphasis on meeting the needs of communities and neighbourhoods in our areas of operation," said Bosch India Managing Director Soumitra Bhattaraharya on the occasion.

–IANS