Boris Johnson admitted to hospital, may undergo artificial lung ventilation

London: Ten days after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to a hospital for tests and might undergo artificial lung ventilation.

The Prime Minister "continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus," a spokeswoman said. The hospital admission was seen as a "precautionary step" taken on the advice of his doctor, British media reported, however, a source close to the UK healthcare authorities told Russian news agency Sputnik that Mr Johnson will undergo artificial lung ventilation.

Mr Johnson was tested positive for novel coronavirus on March 27 and was since then, self-isolating in Downing Street.

On Friday, Johnson said in a video message that he was remaining in self-isolation, as he was still showing symptoms of the disease.

The Prime Minister said that he was continuing to carry out his duties and was communicating with other government ministers while in self-isolation to take measures to curb the spread of the disease.

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump during White House press briefing extended his well wishes. "All Americans are praying for him. He's a great friend of mine, a great gentleman and a great leader," Mr Trump said, adding that he was sure the prime minister would be fine because he is "a strong person".

Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock had also tested positive for the virus and returned from self-isolation on Thursday to host the daily Downing Street news conference. The government's chief medical adviser, Prof Chris Whitty, has also had to self-isolate after showing symptoms.

Last month, the Prime Minister's spokesman said if PM was unwell and unable to work, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, as the first secretary of state, would stand in.

The news of Mr Johnson's admission to hospital came shortly after the Queen delivered a rallying message to the nation, saying the UK "will succeed" in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

