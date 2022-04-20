Boris Johnson admitted to hospital

London: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to hospital.

According to the BBC, a Downing Street spokesperson said: "On the advice of his doctor, the prime minister has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests.

"This is a precautionary step, as the Prime Minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus ten days after testing positive for the virus," the spokesperson said.

Johnson was tested positive for coronavirus on March 27 after which he continued to discharge his duties from self-isolation.

--IANS