Boris hails 'amazing Brexit moment'

London: Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday hailed the "amazing moment" of the UK's formal exit from the European Union (EU). In his New Year message, he voiced his government's ability to do things "differently and better" after leaving the 27-member economic bloc following arduous negotiations.

"This is an amazing moment for this country. We have our freedom in our hands and it is up to us to make the most of it," said Johnson. "And I think it will be the overwhelming instinct of the people of this country to come together as one United Kingdom – England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland working together to express our values around the world," the Prime Minister said.

Making a reference to Oxford University's "beacon of hope" in the form of an approved vaccine, he added, "As the sun rises on 2021, we have the certainty of those drugs." — PTI