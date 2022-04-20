Border Row: China Issues Safety Advisory For Its Citizens In India

Beijing: China has issued a safety advisory to its citizens travelling to and living in India over the worsening border row between the two countries.



"The (Chinese) embassy in India has issued a safety advisory to its people asking them to pay attention to their safety and avoid unnecessary travel," a Chinese government official told IANS.

The advisory was issued on July 7 and is for a month. No reason was given for issuing such a notice. "They have been asked to contact local police or the Chinese Embassy in Delhi," the official added. The advisory comes as Indian and Chinese troops have been engaged in a stand-off in Doklam region in Sikkim sector since mid June, which has led to marked unease in ties. Last week, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said depending on the security situation China could issue a travel alert to its citizens visiting India. According to the advisory, Chinese living in India need to pay attention to the local security situation. It says they need to carry personal identification and inform in advance their family, colleagues, and friends if travelling out of home.

It also asks them to strictly comply with Indian laws and regulations and respect local and religious customs. "The Chinese government attaches great importance to the safety and lawful rights of Chinese citizens," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang had said last week. "In accordance with the security condition of the relevant country, we will decide whether or not to issue a travel alert," Geng had said, answering a question if China will issue any advisory.