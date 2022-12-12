Border dispute: BJP MPs from K'taka expected to meet Shah today

Bengaluru (The Hawk): According to sources within the party, a delegation of state-based BJP MPs would likely meet with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday in Delhi to notify him of the current situation in the border region and give him detailed information on the matter.

The state's MPs had been requested by the chief minister to meet Shah and provide information. After meeting with the home minister, a team of Maharashtra MPs made the call.

Shah had pledged to become involved in the situation. For the first time since Independence, the Center has consented to get involved in the Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute.

At the Sansad Bhavan, Shah will meet with the MPs. According to party insiders, they would be given a meeting with Amit Shah by morning or midday.

Pralhad Joshi, the Union Minister for Coal, Mining, and Parliamentary Affairs, is working with Shah on this matter, and all of the state's Union ministers will join the delegation to represent Karnataka.

The delegation would provide a thorough explanation of the complaint made by the state of Maharashtra. The delegation has produced a submission that includes information on the Mahajan Commission findings and legal actions.

Belagavi city and 865 villages in five districts of Karnataka are under claim by Maharashtra. The issue is currently before the Apex court, and the court will probably hear it sooner rather than later. Karnataka questions the validity of Maharashtra's plea and asserts that only Parliament has the power to decide on matters pertaining to state borders.

Politicians in Maharashtra responded angrily to the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's statement that the ministers' visit to Amit Shah won't make much of a difference.

