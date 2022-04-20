Bopanna/Sharan Lose In Stockholm Open ATP 250

Indian pair of Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan were ousted by Dominic Inglot of Great Britain and Austin Krajick of US who posted 7-6 (5), 6-4 verdict in doubles first round match in the €635,750 Intrum Stockholm Open ATP 250 in Sweden.

Bopanna/Sharan, the Indian Davis Cuppers, served 10 aces and committed six double faults. They saved two break points and one of four break points. Inglot/Krajicek fired eight aces and committed two double faults. They saved three break points out of four and won two out of four break points.

Bopanna/Sharan earned €3340.